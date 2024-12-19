New national initiative aims to increase family child care inclusion in State Pre-K systems

Alabama is being selected to participate in a new initiative aimed at integrating Family Child Care (FCC) educators into state-funded pre-K programs. The Yellowhammer State is one of only four areas nationwide taking part in the project, which looks to make early childhood education more inclusive for families.

The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education is joining the inaugural cohort of the Enriching Public Pre-K Through Inclusion of Family Child Care (EPIC FCC) initiative, facilitated by the National Institute of Early Education Research (NIEER) and in partnership with Home Grown.

This project seeks to support state, city, county and tribal government leaders in expanding the participation of FCC educators in their pre-K systems— or engaging FCC educators in these pre-K systems for the first time.

In addition to the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, Early Years, Triangle Area Child Care Resource and Referral, and Durham Pre-K, the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential and the Nevada Children’s Cabinet are also participating.

The percentage of children in the United States enrolled in state-funded preschool programs reached an all-time high in the 2022-2023 school year, with 35% of 4-year-olds and 7% of 3-year-olds enrolled, according to the NIEER.

However, despite these efforts to expand state-funded programs, many children still lack access to publicly funded preschool and most importantly, many lack access to a high-quality program.

Millions of families rely on home-based care settings in the U.S., and more than 750,000 children are cared for in Family Child Care programs (home-based settings regulated or certified by the state). These programs are more likely to be in large urban areas with high concentrations of poverty and a higher percentage of children from minority and non-English speaking backgrounds.

“It is so important that public pre-K programs across the U.S. find a way to incorporate existing local child care providers, including home-based Family Child Care programs. Family Child Care educators bring critical experience and expertise to the table, have close bonds with the children and families that they serve, and often have high levels of education themselves,” said Erin Harmeyer, a coordinator of the EPIC FCC initiative and assistant research professor at NIEER.

For the past two years, Home Grown has invested in research and policy analysis to support the inclusion of family child care programs in state- and city-funded pre-K initiatives with both the National Institute of Early Education Research and the Pre-K In FCC Team.

Over the next several months, cohort members will participate in a peer learning community with fellow states and local government agencies on this framework, including topics such as program design and pre-k program standards, pre-k supports, equitable financing, and state/local public sector oversight and governance.

Additionally, each member will receive technical assistance from the National Institute on Early Education Research and gain access to guidance documents and resources, including implementation plans, a compendium of programs and toolkits. Cohort members will also be eligible for flexible planning grants of $25,000 to support implementation.

The EPIC FCC is made possible through generous funding from the Annie E. Casey Foundation and the Esther A. & Joseph Klingenstein Fund.