Alabama to face Michigan with fewer star players



The Crimson Tide is practicing for the New Year’s Eve ReliaQuest Bowl before heading home for Christmas. Head Coach Kalen DeBoer will be facing Michigan with fewer star players. Starting Safety Malachi Moore underwent surgery this week and won’t be able to play against the Wolverines. Defensive lineman Damon Payne entered the transfer portal to play for Michigan. Coach DeBoer says he wants a program where want to stay…

“I mean, it's the world we live in,” DeBoer said. “And, you know, obviously the practice is even different, you know, just with less guys and depth at some places like normal and other places where you you got to mix and match groups and and so it's just, you know, it's the world we're in.”

Moore is dealing with an injury that had plagued him much of the season. Coach Kalen DeBoer didn't disclose the nature of the injury. Moore, a fifth-year senior, was a second-team Associated Press All-American after making 70 tackles with two interceptions and posting a team-leading eight pass breakups. Alabama has been steadily losing players to the transfer portal. Quarterback Dylan Lonergan left the Tide to play for Boston College. Defender Jaheim Oatis is going to Colorado. DeBoer says he’ll have to mix and match positions with the players he had left and keep building his team.

"I know part of my philosophy is I want the place that I'm at here to always be the place that they have a great experience. But not every place is a perfect fit, you know, for everyone," DeBoer said.

Alabama was edged out of the first ever twelve team playoffs after Southern Methodist lost to Clemson for the ACC Championship. Both the Tigers and Mustangs made the cut for the playoffs. Alabama will play Michigan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. That’s where the Tide lost the 2017 national title to Clemson.