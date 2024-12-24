Alabama sheriff asks FBI to investigate alleged sexual assault at youth detention facility

An Alabama sheriff requested the FBI investigate possible civil rights violations after two detention officers were charged with sexually assaulting minors in a youth detention facility. One 32-year-old officer is charged with one count of sexual abuse against a 14-year-old who was detained in the Montgomery County Youth Detention facility in December, said Wesley Richerson, assistant chief deputy at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department. The second officer, who worked at the facility for five years prior to his arrest, is charged with seven counts of first-degree sodomy in a series of alleged assaults on a different 14-year-old between October 15th and November 25th, he said.

"This is an extremely disturbing situation, and to be frank, I'm absolutely appalled at what the evidence has revealed in this case," Richerson said.

He said the facility director notified the sheriff's department about the potential abuse on Wednesday. One suspect was arrested that same day. The other was arrested on Friday.

No attorney is currently listed for either arrested detention officer. The FBI did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment confirming the investigation.

Neither officer remains employed by the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility, Richerson said. One of the suspects is out on bond, and the other is detained at the Montgomery County jail.