FDA heightens warning over eggs sold in Alabama

Watch what you use in your eggnog over the holidays. The Food and Drug Administration has re-classified a recall of eggs sold at Costco in Alabama and elsewhere for potential salmonella contamination. The new warning is the highest risk level for infection. Multiple news outlets report how the new FDA action is now a Class I recall, which means a reasonable probability of serious health issues or death.

The current warning builds on a voluntary recall of over 10,000 cartons of eggs from Handsome Brook Farms, sold in Alabama Costco stores under the label of Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised. FDA’s website quoted a Handsome Brook Farms release back on November 27…

“…these eggs have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

These units of the Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs were distributed into 25 Costco stores in the States of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee beginning November 22, 2024.

The Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs with UPC 9661910680 are packaged in plastic egg cartons labeled with Kirkland Signature on the top. The recall only applies to units with the Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan 5, 2025, which can be found printed on the side of the plastic egg carton. No other products are impacted by this recall.

The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging. Additional supply chain controls and retraining are being put in place to prevent recurrence.

To date (by November 27, 2024,) there are no illness complaints. This recall is being done in cooperation with the FDA.



