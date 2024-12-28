Alabama mens’ basketball wraps up non-conference play by hosting South Dakota State

Number 5 based Alabama looks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over South Dakota State. The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season. Alabama is 5-0 at home, and South Dakota State is 0-3 on the road. The Crimson Tide are 5-0 on their home court. Alabama is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages twelve and a half turnovers per game. This is Alabama’s last non-conference game before facing Oklahoma this coming weekend.

The Jackrabbits are 0-3 on the road. South Dakota State is the Summit League leader with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 7.5. Alabama makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). South Dakota State has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

Tide star Mark Sears averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Cluff is averaging 16.6 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

Crimson Tide are 8-2 over the team’s last ten games, averaging 86.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Jackrabbits, by contrast, are 6-4 for their last ten games, averaging 76.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.