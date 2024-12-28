Digital Media Center
Alabama mens’ basketball wraps up non-conference play by hosting South Dakota State

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published December 28, 2024 at 6:56 AM CST
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) speak with head coach Nate Oats during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
David Becker/AP
/
FR170737 AP
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) speak with head coach Nate Oats during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

 Number 5 based Alabama looks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over South Dakota State. The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season. Alabama is 5-0 at home, and South Dakota State is 0-3 on the road. The Crimson Tide are 5-0 on their home court. Alabama is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages twelve and a half turnovers per game. This is Alabama’s last non-conference game before facing Oklahoma this coming weekend.

The Jackrabbits are 0-3 on the road. South Dakota State is the Summit League leader with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 7.5. Alabama makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). South Dakota State has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

Tide star Mark Sears averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Cluff is averaging 16.6 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

Crimson Tide are 8-2 over the team’s last ten games, averaging 86.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Jackrabbits, by contrast, are 6-4 for their last ten games, averaging 76.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
