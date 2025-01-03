Alabama and Oklahoma just one marquee game as mens basketball resumes after New Years

Alabama’s mens basketball team is gearing up for play in the Southeastern Conference. The Tide will face Oklahoma in Tuscaloosa tomorrow after overwhelming the South Dakota State Jack rabbits last weekend one hundred and five to eighty two. After playing Oklahoma at home, the Time hits the road to South Carolina to face the Gamecocks. Head coach Nate Oates says that game was the last tune up before facing a strong group of SEC opponents.

“Florida's been good, really good. Oklahoma's been great. Shoot, Kentucky's been markedly improved. I mean, kind of Texas A and M said, really good wins. You kind of go down the list. I mean, I'm sure I'm missing plenty of the really good ones,” said Oats.

Coming off a quiet stretch in the schedule, the season kicks into full gear this week, highlighted by a super Saturday with four games between ranked teams that includes number one ranked Tennessee hosting number twenty three Arkansas. Fellow undefeated teams Florida return to action with a game at number ten Kentucky and Then, there’s Oklahoma facing a tough game against the Crimson Tide, which is ranked at number five. Alabama coach Oats says wrap up games against North Dakota State, Kent State, and South Dakota State showed his team needs work.

“I think, shoot, there's a lot that we need to be better at. There's a lot that we're gonna have to clean up to be to be competing for championship in this league. But I do think we test ourselves against some of the better teams in the country,” he said.

The Tide is led by preseason All-America guard Mark Sears, the Crimson Tide have wins over number twenty two Illinois, number fourteen Houston and North Carolina on their resume while leading the nation in scoring at nearly 90 points per game. The Crimson Tide blew out South Dakota State with a barrage of 19 3-pointers to close out their non-conference schedule Sunday and open SEC play tomorrow against the Sooners. Porter Moser's team have yet to lose this season, racking up wins over Arizona, Louisville and Michigan for their best start since 1987-88.