Huntsville offering resources amid extreme cold temperatures, potential winter weather

As temperatures are dropping across Alabama this week, the City of Huntsville has been preparing for extreme cold and potential winter weather.

The National Weather Service is tracking dangerously low temperatures arriving on Monday, Jan. 6, as arctic air moves into the area. Forecasters say this cold front may bring light freezing rain and damaging winds, which could lead to downed trees, power outages and an increased risk of cold-related illnesses.

Warming centers will be available at the following locations:



Huntsville Transit will also provide free rides to and from the warming centers. Transit operates Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If Huntsville Transit is unavailable, Huntsville Police can transport individuals to the warming centers. To request a ride, call HPD’s non-emergency phone number, 256-722-7100.

The City of Huntsville Public Works Department, Huntsville Police and the Emergency Operations Center will be monitoring icy road conditions and will prepare to treat roads in higher elevations.

Road conditions and closures will be publicized through the City Alert system, local media and City of Huntsville social media.

The Alabama Department of Transportation monitors state and federal highways, including U.S. 231 (Memorial Parkway), U.S. 72 (University Drive), U.S. 431 (Governor’s Drive), and Interstate 565.

For real-time road conditions, the Alabama Department of Transportation encourages individuals to visit algotraffic.com.

There are several steps to take to protect loved ones, pets and homes ahead of the frigid temperatures:



Make sure you and your elderly neighbors have a sufficient supply of food, water and medicine.

Motorists should have at least one/half tank of gas and equip vehicles with blankets, water, snacks and medical supplies.

Pets should be brought indoors, if possible. If not, provide them with extra warm bedding, a heat lamp and plenty of food. Be sure their water bowls don’t freeze.

Leave water dripping from your faucets to prevent frozen/burst pipes.

Dress warmly, in layers, if going outdoors.

For more information about weather information and resources, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov.