Jimmie Hale Mission, Pathways keeping nightly warming stations open in Birmingham

As temperatures are expected to fall below freezing in Alabama, the City of Birmingham and Jimmie Hale Mission will open its nightly warming station Monday, Jan. 6 through Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission at 3420 2nd Ave North. Food will be provided.

Free shuttle service will be available from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. to assist those who need help with mobility and those without transportation.

Pickup will take place at the main entrance of Linn Park at the intersection of Park Place and 20th Street North. Return transportation will be provided each morning.

The Jimmie Hale Mission is also accepting donations of the following items to help support those in need:



Twin-sized washable blankets

Fresh fruit (oranges and bananas)

Paper plates, napkins, plastic flatware

Soft breakfast bars or snacks

The Magic City supports the warming station at Jimmie Hale Mission with $75,000 and in-kind donations of cots and a police officer presence.

“This represents the best of non-profit and government collaboration by allowing the city to most effectively serve its citizens with the expertise and care provided by the Jimmie Hale Mission,” said Perryn Carroll, the mission’s executive director, in a press release.

Shelter for women and children only will also be provided at Pathways, located at 409 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. Monday, Jan. 6 through Thursday, Jan. 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.