Senior volunteers needed for Montgomery’s Foster Grandparents Program

With the beginning of 2025, the City of Montgomery is looking for senior volunteers to take part in the Foster Grandparents Program.

The initiative connects participants aged 55 and older with children in need of guidance, support and encouragement.

The program is billed by the city as a way to offer seniors the opportunity to give back to the community in a deeply rewarding way.

Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and role models, helping children develop the confidence and skills they need to succeed.

The city hopes the experience will help enhance educational outcomes and provide emotional support to young people while creating meaningful opportunities for seniors to engage in their community.

A meeting to learn more about the Foster Grandparents Program will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 1:00 p.m. at 25 Washington Avenue.

Participation in the initiative comes with benefits. This includes:



Tax-free stipends for eligible volunteers.

Paid training to prepare for the role.

Opportunities to build lasting relationships with children and other volunteers.

The Foster Grandparents Program is made possible through financial support from AmeriCorps Seniors. The initiative is a federally funded initiative designed to connect senior volunteers with children in need.

The program is open to individuals aged 55 and older who meet income eligibility requirements. No prior experience is necessary.

For more information or to apply, please contact Rhonda Watson at 334.451.9788 or visit www.montgomeryal.gov.