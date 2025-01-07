Birmingham Crime Commission report addressing gun violence released by Mayor Woodfin

A new 66-page comprehensive blueprint for reducing homicides and gun violence in Birmingham is being released to the public.

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin recently shared the document from the Birmingham Crime Commission. It outlines key recommendations that align community assets, law enforcement efforts and national best practices to achieve measurable results.

The report calls for strategies to immediately disrupt violence within the city, increase the number of police on the street, advocate for state-level policies related to firearms and devices such as “Glock switches” and enhance collaboration throughout the criminal justice system in Birmingham and Jefferson County.

Immediate actions identified by the Commission include:



Focused Deterrence— described as a cornerstone strategy targeting high-risk individuals and groups through a combination of enforcement, accountability and social support.

Community Violence Intervention— which would expand street outreach and hospital-based violence intervention programs to disrupt cycles of violence and retaliation.

Shooting Reviews— to provide ongoing analysis of violent incidents to identify patterns, prevent retaliation, and guide future interventions.

Focus on Hotspots— designed to address concentrated areas of violence in the community through strategies ranging from additional policing to blight reduction and neighborhood revitalization.

Mayor Woodfin formed the independent commission in October 2024 to utilize the expertise of residents and leaders from business, community, criminal justice, healthcare, and non-profit sectors to identify strategies to address the city’s homicide rate. Among the commission’s efforts, members researched policies established in other cities to determine best practices.

“I am grateful to this team of professionals who are committed to the success of our city,” Mayor Woodfin said in a press relase. “The final report is well-researched and provides thoughtful recommendations to deal with gun violence in our city immediately while establishing long-term transformational change.”

The Commission established their efforts through three subcommittees: National Models and Data, Criminal Justice Evaluation, and Community Input. Their work included a thorough analysis of crime data, consultations with law enforcement and criminal justice officials, and engagement with national experts on crime prevention models.

The Commission is chaired by Lee Styslinger, Co-Chair of Altec Inc., and Ralph Williams, Jr., Vice President of Alabama Power Company’s Birmingham Division. Former Birmingham Police Chief and retired Lt. Gen. A.C. Roper consulted the Commission as Strategic Advisor.

To read the entire report, visit www.birminghamal.gov/csi/.