Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps is coming to Selma from January 9 to February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: https://www.apr.org/storycorps-selma

Sears leads No. 5 Alabama against South Carolina after 22-point outing

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 7, 2025 at 8:18 AM CST
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) works inside against Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) works inside against Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

No. 5 Alabama visits the South Carolina Gamecocks after Mark Sears scored 22 points in the Crimson Tide's 107-79 victory against the Oklahoma Sooners. The teams play Wednesday for the first time this season.

Bottom line
The Gamecocks have gone 8-1 in home games. South Carolina is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Crimson Tide are 1-0 in conference games. Alabama scores 91.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game.

South Carolina scores 73.8 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 77.4 Alabama gives up.

Alabama has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Crimson Tide square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

Top performers
Collin Murray-Boyles is shooting 62.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Gamecocks.

Grant Nelson is averaging 13.1 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Crimson Tide.

Last 10 games
Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Crimson Tide
9-1, averaging 92.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field.

Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

Game details
Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-4, 0-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
Tags
News Southeastern ConferencesecMen's BasketballBasketballAlabama basketball
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate