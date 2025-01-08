ALDOT ramps up roadway treatments as NWS announces Winter Storm Watch

A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect for the northern third of Alabama as forecasters say conditions are increasing for possible snow and ice.

According to a post on the National Weather Service's (NWS) website, "Thursday night and Friday are becoming a little more concerning in regard to winter weather. At this time, the probabilities are increasing that there will some impacts to the area."

The service stresses the forecast could change explaining, "Just one to three degrees could dramatically change this setup and will need to be monitored in the coming days. A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect for the northern third of the area, with warnings and advisories expected closer to the impact time."

In preparation for Winter Storm, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is ramping up its preparation efforts. Crews began pretreatment on select routes in some areas of the state Tuesday and pretreatments will continue and expand across much of the state Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a post from ALDOT, roadway pretreatments will depend on forecasted area impacts, with prioritization of major routes. Types of weather threats anticipated include snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. While snow is expected, low air and roadway temperatures may cause any precipitation to freeze on pavements, creating icy roadways and patches of black ice.

ALDOT urges motorists to take extra precautions when driving in winter weather conditions. Here are some important safety tips:



Slow down: Reduce your speed and increase your following distance, allowing extra room to stop. Plan additional travel time to reach your destination.

Be aware of black ice: Bridges and overpasses are particularly susceptible to black ice, which is a thin, invisible layer of ice.

Avoid sudden braking and steering: These actions can cause your vehicle to lose control.

Turn on your headlights: This will make your vehicle more visible to other drivers.

Avoid using cruise control on icy roads: This can cause you to lose control of your vehicle if you hydroplane.

Watch for workers: Be aware of emergency personnel and crews treating and clearing roadways.

Move crashed vehicles: In the event of a minor crash, safely move vehicles off the roadway if possible to maintain access for first responders and treatment crews. Do not abandon vehicles in travel lanes.

Motorists are encouraged to stay informed about road conditions by visiting ALDOTNews, ALGOTraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app, as well as following ALGO Traffic on X and ALDOT on Facebook.