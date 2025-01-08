Tuscaloosa County EMA asking for donations as residents seek warmth from cold

As icy temperatures and arctic air continue to hit Alabama, warming stations are keeping their doors open to help shelter residence from the cold.

Stations are open in Mobile, Birmingham and Huntsville. That's also the case for Tuscaloosa, where the county's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is asking for donations to help those in need.

Things like blankets, non-perishable food items, first aid supplies and travel-sized pillows are the items most in demand. Donations must be in the original packaging or newly bought.

Donors can drop off any items at the Emergency Operations Center on 7400 Richard M. Pierce Parkway from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bins are located at the front door for after-hours drop-offs.

Tuscaloosa County EMA

Warming stations across the state remain open as a Winter Storm Watch is now in effect for the northern third of Alabama. This comes as forecasters say conditions are increasing for possible snow and ice.

According to a post on the National Weather Service's (NWS) website, "Thursday night and Friday are becoming a little more concerning in regard to winter weather. At this time, the probabilities are increasing that there will some impacts to the area."

The service stresses the forecast could change explaining, "Just one to three degrees could dramatically change this setup and will need to be monitored in the coming days. A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect for the northern third of the area, with warnings and advisories expected closer to the impact time."

There are several steps you can take to protect your loved ones, pets and homes during these frigid temperatures:



Make sure you and your elderly neighbors have a sufficient supply of food, water and medicine.

Motorists should have at least one/half tank of gas and equip vehicles with blankets, water, snacks and medical supplies.

Pets should be brought indoors, if possible. If not, provide them with extra warm bedding, a heat lamp and plenty of food. Be sure their water bowls don’t freeze.

Leave water dripping from your faucets to prevent frozen/burst pipes.

Dress warmly, in layers, if going outdoors.

More information from the National Weather Service on cold weather safety can be found here.