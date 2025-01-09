Ivey orders flags at half-staff to honor Irondale Police Lt. Mark Meadows

Gov. Kay Ivey, in accordance with a previous directive to lower flags statewide in respect of the late President Jimmy Carter, has ordered flags to remain lowered at half-staff in honor of Lt. Mark Meadows of the Irondale Police Department.

The police officer was killed Monday after being struck by a truck while directing traffic outside a church.

Irondale Police Department / Facebook

The Irondale Police Department said Meadows, 60, was on duty directing traffic at an intersection when he was hit by a passing vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries, the city said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident. The agency said Meadows was struck by a pickup truck. The 32-year-old driver stopped at the scene, authorities said.

“Lt. Mark Meadows was a treasured member of our Irondale family for over 30 years,” Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart, Jr. said in a statement. “He was a man of few words but always led by example and embodied the heart of a true public servant."

The incident occurred at about 7 a.m. outside the Church of the Highlands, a large church campus that was preparing to let out morning prayer services.

The Jefferson/Shelby County Chapter of the Alabama Police Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Foundation are asking for financial support for the widow of Lt. Meadows.

The officer served with the Irondale Police Department for over thirty years. He also was a U.S. Army veteran and served with the 3rd Ranger Battalion and the 10th Mountain Division at Ft. Benning, GA.

Lt. Meadows is survived by his mother, Mary Meadows, wife, Susan Meadows, children Garrett Meadows, Mary Kate Boykin, Aiden Meadows and granddaughter, Lucy Kate Boykin. He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Meadows.

Click here to donate. 100% of the funds received by the PBF will go to his widow.