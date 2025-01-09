Warming stations across Alabama keeping doors open to protect community residents

Cities, towns and residents are gearing up in anticipation of freezing rain and snow forecast for Alabama. The National Weather Service (NWS) reports the winter weather will impact the northern and central portions of Central Alabama late Thursday night through Friday evening.

As icy temperatures and arctic air continue to hit Alabama, warming stations are keeping their doors open to help shelter residence from the cold, as they have all week.

The City of Birmingham and Jimmie Hale Mission are extending the hours for its area warming station. Beginning Thursday, Jan. 9, the warming station will be open continuously through Sunday, Jan. 12 for men, women and families in the Greater Birmingham area who are unhoused or who lack sufficient heat in their homes. Meals are served to all at the warming station.

The warming station is also being relocated to Jimmie Hale Mission’s former thrift store building located at 1569 Cooper Hill Road.

To assist the mobility challenged and those without transportation, The Jimmie Hale Mission is offering free shuttle service 6-7 p.m. to the warming station from its downtown men’s center at 3420 2nd Ave. North and from the main entrance of Linn Park at the intersection of Park Place and 20th St. North.

The Mission is also accepting donations of the following items to help support those in need:



Twin-sized washable blankets

Toboggans, gloves and scarfs

Fresh fruit (oranges and bananas)

Paper plates, napkins, plastic flatware

Soft breakfast bars or snacks

Donations can be dropped off any time at 3420 2nd Avenue North.

Additionally, warming stations are open in Mobile and Huntsville. That's also the case for Tuscaloosa, where the county's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is also accepting donations to help those in need.

Things like blankets, non-perishable food items, first aid supplies and travel-sized pillows are the items most in demand. Donations must be in the original packaging or newly bought.

Donors can drop off any items at the Emergency Operations Center on 7400 Richard M. Pierce Parkway from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bins are located at the front door for after-hours drop-offs.

The warming station with Compassion Coalition in Tuscaloosa County will operate through Jan. 13. Call 205-710-6766 for assistance.