City of Tuscaloosa seeking poll workers for 2025 Municipal Election

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published January 14, 2025 at 2:00 PM CST
The City of Tuscaloosa is seeking poll workers for the 2025 Municipal Election for mayor, city council and Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education.

The event is set for March 4 with applications due on February 17. Qualifications for poll workers:

  • 18 or older
  • Registered to vote in the City of Tuscaloosa
  • Able to attend training on Feb. 19 or Feb. 21
  • Available from 6:00 a.m. to shortly after 7:00 p.m. on March 4 as polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. 
  • Available on April 1 in the case of a runoff election

No experience is necessary to apply. Poll Workers will be trained before the election. Applicants do not have to be a resident of the district in which they wish to serve.

Applications can be found at elections.tuscaloosa.com. For questions, contact the Office of the City Clerk 205-248-5010 or cityclerk@tuscaloosa.com.

Lunch and water will be provided by city leaders on the day of the election.

Voters can confirm their registration status, ballot status, polling location and address by visiting the Alabama Secretary of State website.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
