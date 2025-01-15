Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps is in Selma through February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Register for Pensacola Opera Tickets here.

NWS: Incoming cold front could bring more snow to Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published January 15, 2025 at 2:00 PM CST
City of Tuscaloosa – Government / Facebook

Snow may soon be returning in the forecast across Alabama. The record books say mid-January is historically the coldest time of year in Central Alabama, which can bring wintery weather, ice, sleet and flurries.

Local meteorologists say a strong cold front will head into the Yellowhammer State over the weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) says the system could bring several inches of rain to Alabama. However, no severe weather and no winter precipitation are expected for Saturday and Sunday.

Next week is a different story. Frigid temperatures are expected for Monday and Tuesday with highs between the 20s and 40s for much of the state.

The NWS reports Tuesday seems to be the day to watch when it comes to snow. The weather service stresses that forecast models could change between now and then, meaning snow isn't certain at this point.

A post from the NWS Facebook page reads, "We're continuing to keep an eye on whether or not we will get any wintry precipitation next week. It's certainly going to be cold enough, but what isn't certain is whether or not there will be any precipitation. It will depend on whether or not a low-pressure area develops in the Gulf. There's about a 30-40% chance that happens, and if so then we would get some wintry precipitation, with the highest chances actually in the southern portions of Central Alabama."

Alabama residents saw snow last weekend across much of the state. This would be the second snowfall of 2025, if flurries do come next week.

Tags
News Alabama weatherAlabama snowcold weathercold temperaturecold weather safetyNational Weather Service Alabama
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate