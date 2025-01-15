NWS: Incoming cold front could bring more snow to Alabama

Snow may soon be returning in the forecast across Alabama. The record books say mid-January is historically the coldest time of year in Central Alabama, which can bring wintery weather, ice, sleet and flurries.

Local meteorologists say a strong cold front will head into the Yellowhammer State over the weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) says the system could bring several inches of rain to Alabama. However, no severe weather and no winter precipitation are expected for Saturday and Sunday.

Next week is a different story. Frigid temperatures are expected for Monday and Tuesday with highs between the 20s and 40s for much of the state.

The NWS reports Tuesday seems to be the day to watch when it comes to snow. The weather service stresses that forecast models could change between now and then, meaning snow isn't certain at this point.

A post from the NWS Facebook page reads, "We're continuing to keep an eye on whether or not we will get any wintry precipitation next week. It's certainly going to be cold enough, but what isn't certain is whether or not there will be any precipitation. It will depend on whether or not a low-pressure area develops in the Gulf. There's about a 30-40% chance that happens, and if so then we would get some wintry precipitation, with the highest chances actually in the southern portions of Central Alabama."

Alabama residents saw snow last weekend across much of the state. This would be the second snowfall of 2025, if flurries do come next week.