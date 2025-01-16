Montgomery area community invited to share input on Regional Safety Action Plan

Community input is wanted by the Montgomery Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) surrounding the development of a Regional Safety Action Plan.

The initiative will cover portions of Montgomery, Elmore and Autauga Counties, as well as the cities and towns within each county.

The plan is designed to address roadway fatalities and serious injuries affecting motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and transit riders in the Montgomery area.

The MPO emphasizes the importance of public participation in shaping the Regional Safety Action Plan.

"The Montgomery MPO needs the public's input into the development of the Regional Safety Action Plan in order to guide the development of the Plan and help identify safety challenges and needed improvements throughout the region’s transportation system," said a spokesperson for the MPO. "Help plan a safer transportation system throughout the Montgomery Area with your input!"

The public engagement meeting will adopt an open house format, allowing citizens to walk in at their convenience.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with MPO Transportation Planning Staff and Consulting Firm Staff about safety issues, problems, and potential improvements in the region.

The details for the upcoming public engagement meeting are as follows:

Date:Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Time: 5:30 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Location: City of Montgomery - City Hall

103 North Perry Street

Montgomery, AL 36104

City Hall Auditorium

This meeting represents a crucial step in the MPO's efforts to enhance transportation safety across the region.

Community members are encouraged to attend and share their insights, which will play a vital role in the development of the Regional Safety Action Plan.