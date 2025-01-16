New music festival brings major celebrities, art and culture to Huntsville

Popular R&B and hip-hop artists are making their way to the Rocket City for the inaugural Camellia Music & Arts Festival. The festival, presented by Allied Presents, is a three-day celebration of music, art and Southern culture, taking place April 25–27, at The Orion Amphitheater.

The festival will feature a star-studded lineup of hip-hop and R&B artists, celebrating the influence of Southern musicians on contemporary culture. The Camellia Music & Arts Festival celebrates creativity, artistry, and Southern influence at its core.

Boasting a lineup led by five-time GRAMMY-nominee and multi-platinum songstress Kehlani, joining her is Alabama-born and Atlanta-based hip-hop icon Gucci Mane, rising Atlanta star J.I.D and rounding out the headliners is the legendary Big Boi, one-half of the iconic duo OutKast who helped put Southern hip-hop on the map. Big Boi also made history as the first and only hip-hop artist to win the GRAMMY for "Album of the Year."

The festival’s lineup goes even deeper with local Huntsville talents such as Chelsea Who?, Element XI, DJ Carl, DJ Zach Alan, DJ Donye West, Dray the Voice, Jazz McKenzie, Meme B Jones, O’Rian, Pat Jamar, Rachelle Shire, DJ Soy, and DJ Tesha Jay.

In addition to live performances, attendees can enjoy a curated selection of local vendors and food trucks, showcasing the best of what the community has to offer. The Camellia Community Day is a family-friendly event and an exciting way to kick off the festival weekend, celebrating Huntsville’s rich culture and creativity.

The live entertainment event is keeping the energy alive, even after the main stage lights dim, with official after parties at Jeff and Blues featuring Huntsville's own DJ Skeme on April 26 and DJ Lisha on April 27.

Festival goers can secure early access to tickets by registering for the exclusive pre-sale at on the festival website here. The pre-sale begins Jan. 16 with VIP and general ticket sales opening on Jan. 17.

For more information, including the full lineup and ticketing details, visit the official festival website here.