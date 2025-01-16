Winter Exhibition: 'Paperworks' now on display in Auburn

A new exhibition put together by the Auburn Arts Association and Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center is now open.

The 2025 Winter Exhibition: "Paperworks" is a showcase of 58 works by 39 local artists that will be on display at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center art gallery from now to Feb. 21.

The exhibition highlights both two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) artworks crafted from paper and offers an exploration of artistic techniques and creative possibilities.

The featured works reflect a diverse range of styles and approaches to paper as a medium. This includes 2D drawings, prints, collages and paintings to 3D sculptures, constructions, paper mache and origami made by professional, student and amateur artists and crafters.

A public reception will be held on Jan. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the art center. Community members are invited to attend, meet the artists and enjoy refreshments while viewing the exhibition.

Admission to the reception and the exhibition is free.

For more information, visit the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center's website or call (334) 501-2944.