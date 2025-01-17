Digital Media Center
Dangerously cold temperatures, possible snow coming to Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published January 17, 2025 at 1:40 PM CST
Pixabay

The National Weather Service (NWS) is continuing to monitor the chances for snow for Alabama.

There's growing confidence from forecasters about flurries falling across the state. With the winter precipitation, extremely cold temperatures are also coming, which could be dangerous.

A post on the NWS's Facebook page reads: "By early evening Sunday, temperatures should drop below freezing. By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the low teens in the north, and the upper teens in the south.

The wind chill value - what the air will ACTUALLY FEEL LIKE with the wind added to the low temperature - will be around 0 degrees in the north, with a few areas below zero and 7-9 degrees in the south."

When it comes to snow, the weather service reports: "Models are trending towards at least some wintry precipitation in central Alabama. The main timing right now looks to be Tuesday through Tuesday night/Wednesday morning."

With the extreme cold and dangerously low temperatures hitting Alabama, the National Weather Service offers reminders and tips on how to stay safe in the severe weather conditions.

The NWS says arctic air can be dangerous. Combined with brisk winds, dangerously cold wind chill values can result. People exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite and can succumb to hypothermia in a matter of minutes.

Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it.

Resources and information on extreme cold safety can be found here.

