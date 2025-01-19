Mobile set to increase parking options to accommodate Mardi Gras attendees

As Mardi Gras swiftly approaches, the City of Mobile has decided to open additional parking to accommodate revelers from the Port City and beyond.

Beginning Feb. 14, the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal will be available for public parking on Mardi Gras parade days. As crowds grow throughout the Carnival Season, additional overflow parking will be made available beneath the I-10 overpass.

These designated Mardi Gras parking areas will be available on all parade days, opening two hours before the first parade and remaining staffed until 11:00 p.m.

Security will also be on-site after hours to ensure that those attending Mardi Gras balls or other events in the downtown area can access their vehicles after 11:00 p.m. on parade days.

Parking in these locations will be offered at a flat rate of $10 for all-day parking. Payments can be made via smartphone using the Premium Parking app or with debit or credit cards at the Premium Parking kiosk on-site. Cash will not be accepted.

More information about Mardi Gras parking is available on the Mardi Gras Dashboard on the City of Mobile's website.