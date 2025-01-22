More cold days ahead for Alabama after historic snowfall

Alabama is struggling to warm up after a major winter storm blew through the Yellowhammer State and the Southern US. Frigid temperatures are predicted to continue over the next few days in Alabama, according to local meteorologists, with slightly warmer weather coming to the state by the weekend.

The chilly temps are sticking around after a huge storm that slammed Texas and blanketed the northern Gulf Coast with record-breaking snow moved east Wednesday, spreading heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain across parts of the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and eastern Carolinas.

Mobile, Alabama, hit 5.4 inches (13.7 centimeters) Tuesday, topping the city’s one-day snowfall record of 5 inches (12.7 centimeters), set Jan. 24, 1881, and nearing its all-time snowfall record of 6 inches (15.5 centimeters) in 1895, the weather service said.

Snow also covered the white-sand beaches of normally sunny vacation spots, including Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Pensacola Beach, Florida.

People made the most of it — from a snowball fight on a Gulf Shores beach to sledding in a laundry basket in Montgomery, Alabama, to pool-tubing down a Houston hill.

Ahead of the storm, governors in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and even Florida — the Sunshine State — declared states of emergency and many school systems canceled in-school activities Tuesday and Wednesday.

How to stay warm in the frigid temperatures:

— Dress in layers of clothing that protect all exposed skin, the National Weather Service advises in its cold weather safety guides.

— Eat hot foods and drink warm beverages, but avoid caffeine and alcohol because they can make you dehydrated.

— Know the warning signs of hypothermia: Confusion, shivering, difficultly speaking, sleepiness and stiff muscles.

— Check on relatives, friends and neighbors.

Protect your pets:

Our furry friends should be top of mind in extremely cold weather, experts say, as they can suffer health affects just like humans.

People should never leave their pets outside in the cold for extended periods, and when they do go outside, make sure they can get back indoors as quickly as possible, says Peter Rogers, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Also, make sure your pet is dry before taking them outdoors. Wetness or dampness in their fur will put them more at risk, the organization warns.

How to protect your home:

Open cabinets in bathrooms and in the kitchen to allow warm air to reach pipes, the weather service advises.

The agency also recommends insulating exposed pipes if possible, disconnecting outside hoses and turning off water to sprinklers.

Installing and testing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors is also recommended.

How to drive on snow and ice:

One of the main things Carlson, the driving school owner, always tells his students is that “if you don't have to drive, don't. If you can stay home, just do that.”

But for those who must be on the roads, take it slow and give cars in front of you plenty of extra distance, he said. It might be a good idea to double the distance for when you begin to break. And as you begin to drive after stopping, “kind of feather the gas,” he said. “Just kind of ease into that acceleration.”

If you do get stuck, use a technique similar to the motion of a rocking chair.

Keep an emergency kit in your car:

The American Automobile Association recommends that drivers have an emergency kit in their vehicle that includes items such as cell phone chargers, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first-aid kit, drinking water and food, an ice scraper and shovel, blankets, hats, gloves, extra coats and sweatshirt.

Having items to help get traction in case you get stuck are also recommended by AAA. Those could include non-clumping cat litter, sand, salt or traction mats.