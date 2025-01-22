Digital Media Center
StoryCorps is in Selma through February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma.

No. 4 Alabama beats Vanderbilt, matchup with LSU coming up

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 22, 2025 at 9:07 AM CST
Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards (1) shoots for two points over Alabama guard Labaron Philon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards (1) shoots for two points over Alabama guard Labaron Philon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Aden Holloway and Mouhamed Dioubate each scored 22 points to help No. 4 Alabama beat Vanderbilt 103-87 on Tuesday night.

Holloway made eight of his 11 shots, including four 3-pointers. Dioubate was 7-for-8 from the field and hit six free throws. He also had 10 rebounds for Alabama (16-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference)

Mark Sears added 21 points and seven assists for the Crimson Tide.

Vanderbilt (15-4, 3-3) was led by 21 points from Jason Edwards and 19 from Tyler Nickel. Devin McGlockton led all players with 14 rebounds.

Takeaways
Vanderbilt: The 87 points were the Commodores most against a major conference opponent this season. They shot 38.8% from the field and 42.3% from 3.

Alabama: Dioubate’s 22 points were a season high and he provided a lift when Grant Nelson struggled. Nelson attempted just six shots and Labaron Philon’ was just 2-for-10 from the field.

Key moment
A streak of Vanderbilt 3-pointers brought what was a 19-point Alabama lead early in the second half down to 10 with 15 minutes to go. Alabama then scored eight straight in 57 seconds, prompting a quick Vanderbilt timeout. Vanderbilt was unable to bring the deficit back down to 10 points until the final three minutes.

Key stat
Vanderbilt committed 24 fouls leading to 34 Alabama free throw attempts. The Crimson Tide made 23 of them, ending the game with more made free throws than Vanderbilt had attempts (18).

Up next
Alabama stays home for a Saturday game against LSU; Vanderbilt hosts No. 9 Kentucky.
