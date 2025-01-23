Birmingham warming station services extended, Jimmie Hale Mission in need of donations

The City of Birmingham and the Jimmie Hale Mission are extending overnight shelter services in the wake of the extreme cold.

The warming station hours at 1569 Cooper Hill Road will be offered through 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The services are open to men, women and families in the Greater Birmingham area who are unhoused or who lack sufficient heat in their homes. Meals are served to all at the warming station.

To assist the mobility challenged and those without transportation, the Jimmie Hale Mission is offering free shuttle service from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to the warming station from its downtown men’s center at 3420 2nd Ave. North and from the main entrance of Linn Park at the intersection of Park Place and 20th St. North.

The Mission is also accepting donations of the following items to help support those in need:



Twin-sized washable blankets

Toboggans, gloves and scarfs

Fresh fruit (oranges and bananas)

Paper plates, napkins, plastic flatware

Soft breakfast bars or snacks

Donations can be dropped off at any time at 3420 2nd Ave. North, Birmingham 35222.