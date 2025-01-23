Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps is in Selma through February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma.

Birmingham warming station services extended, Jimmie Hale Mission in need of donations

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published January 23, 2025 at 2:56 PM CST
Pixabay

The City of Birmingham and the Jimmie Hale Mission are extending overnight shelter services in the wake of the extreme cold.

The warming station hours at 1569 Cooper Hill Road will be offered through 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The services are open to men, women and families in the Greater Birmingham area who are unhoused or who lack sufficient heat in their homes. Meals are served to all at the warming station.

To assist the mobility challenged and those without transportation, the Jimmie Hale Mission is offering free shuttle service from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to the warming station from its downtown men’s center at 3420 2nd Ave. North and from the main entrance of Linn Park at the intersection of Park Place and 20th St. North.

The Mission is also accepting donations of the following items to help support those in need:

  • Twin-sized washable blankets
  • Toboggans, gloves and scarfs
  • Fresh fruit (oranges and bananas)
  • Paper plates, napkins, plastic flatware
  • Soft breakfast bars or snacks

Donations can be dropped off at any time at 3420 2nd Ave. North, Birmingham 35222.
Tags
News birmingham alabamasevere weather Alabamacold weather safetycold weather protectiondonation
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate