University of Alabama's School of Library and Information Studies to award books to schools

Alabama Public Radio | By Andrea Tinker
Published January 23, 2025 at 10:00 AM CST
Pixabay

The University of Alabama's School of Library and Information Studies (SLIS) will award new children's and young adult books to school libraries in the Black Belt region and low income areas later this year through the the SLIS Book Bonanza for the Black Belt (and Beyond) program.

Launched in 2009 by Jamie Naidoo, professor and director at The University of Alabama School of Library and Information Studies, the SLIS Book Bonanza for the Black Belt is an annual program that provides free books to school libraries in the Black Belt region each academic year.

Since its inception, the program has donated over $245,800 in new books to elementary, middle and high school libraries throughout Alabama.

School librarians in the Black Belt counties of Alabama and other economically disadvantaged areas of the state are encouraged to apply for free books that will be awarded by Naidoo.

School librarians who are interested can complete the online application form available on the program website. Applications should be submitted no later than midnight on Feb. 28.

On March 18, winning school libraries will be announced. Each selected school library will receive over $1,500 worth of free new children’s and/or young adult books.

Once notified, school librarians will coordinate with representatives from the School of Library and Information Studies at The University of Alabama for delivery of their books.

For additional information about the program, please visit the Book Bonanza for the Black Belt (and Beyond) website.

Andrea Tinker
Andrea Tinker
