Artists invited to showcase talent in Auburn's inaugural Ceramics Exhibition

Artists are being invited to showcase their talent in Auburn through an opportunity to gain exposure, celebrate creativity and connect with art enthusiasts.

Registration is currently open for the Inaugural Juried Ceramics Exhibition at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center (JDCAC). Applications will close on Feb. 14.

Professional, student and amateur artists ages 18 and older are encouraged to submit their clay-based works for consideration.

Eligibility and submission details are as follows:



Each artist may submit up to two original works, either functional or non-functional.

All subject matter and techniques are welcome.

3D works must be stable, and wall pieces should have secure hanging mechanisms.

Not all entries will be accepted; notification of acceptance and delivery instructions will be provided via email or phone.

Entry Fee: $35. Works may be available for sale.

Key dates for the exhibition:



Registration: Now through Feb. 14 at auburnal.myrec.com.

Notification of Acceptance: Feb. 14 by 5:00 p.m.

Artwork Drop-Off: Feb. 17–21, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at the JDCAC Art Gallery at 222 E. Drake Ave.

A gallery reception will be held on Feb. 27, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Auburn Arts Association will present awards during the event.

Visitors are invited to view ceramic works, enjoy food and music and participate in a special ceramic market on the patio, coordinated by JDCAC Ceramic Studio Independent members.