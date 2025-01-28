Gov. Ivey announces district judge, district attorney positions across Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey is announcing three appointments to fill vacancies in district judgeship and district attorney positions across the state of Alabama. This includes roles in Baldwin County, Jackson County and Greene, Marengo and Sumter Counties.

Baldwin County District Judgeship

Ashley W. Siebert, a graduate of Auburn University and the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law in Montgomery, is appointed District Judge for the 28th Judicial Circuit in Baldwin County. Siebert replaces retiring Baldwin County District Judge Michelle Thomason.

“An experienced attorney with a strong background in criminal and civil proceedings, Ashley Siebert is well versed in the law and the issues of the Alabama Gulf Coast as both a private practice attorney in Mobile and Baldwin counties and as an assistant district attorney in Baldwin County,” said Governor Ivey in a press release. “She will serve the people of Baldwin County with honor and professionalism.”

Jackson County District Judgeship

Matthew C. Mitchell will take over as District Judge for the 38th Judicial Circuit in Jackson County. A graduate of Samford University and the Mercer University School of Business and Walter F. George School of Law in Macon Georgia, Mitchell will succeed retiring longtime Jackson County District Judge Robert Donald Word, III.

“Matthew Mitchell brings 14 years of experience in criminal law as a defense attorney and prosecutor in Jackson County,” said Governor Ivey in a press statement. “As a private attorney and assistant district attorney, he has handled cases ranging from child protection to drug crime prosecutions to traffic homicides. In particular, he helped many recover from substance abuse and return to a normal life during his eight years on the Jackson County Drug Court Committee. He will serve the people of Jackson County and the 38th Judicial Circuit with great competence and integrity.”

District Attorney, 17th Judicial Circuit (Greene, Marengo and Sumter Counties)

Rachel M. England is appointed as District Attorney for the 17th Judicial Circuit serving Greene, Marengo and Sumter counties. A Demopolis native and graduate of The University of Alabama and The University of Alabama School of Law, England will replace retiring District Attorney Greg Griggers.

“A prosecutor from the beginning of her legal career, Rachel England has a distinguished record of handling criminal cases...,” said Governor Ivey. “During her tenure she has played an active role in confronting crime, from targeting gang violence to rooting out public corruption. I have no doubt she will continue this strong record of upholding the law as the new District Attorney in Greene, Marengo and Sumter counties. England will also become Alabama’s youngest district attorney at age 29.”

Each of the appointees was notified of their official appointment last week.