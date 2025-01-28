Huntsville sets new sports tourism record with $50M economic impact

Huntsville is celebrating setting a new tourism record and a big boost to the local economy.

The Rocket City reports the end of 2024 marked major milestone for the sports tourism team in Huntsville: hosting 68 events that produced more than $50 million in economic impact.

“We have come a long way over the last few years, and 2024 showed what sports can do in Huntsville. Everyone on our sports tourism team put a lot of hard work to make such a massive impact to have this be a special year and set the table for us to reach even greater heights in the future,” said Joel Lamp, sports development manager for the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau in a press release.

In total, the city reports the events brought $51.3 million into the Huntsville economy from 21 events that funneled in at least $1 million each into the Rocket City's economy.

The Conference USA men’s and women’s basketball championships, hosted in Huntsville for the first time, led the way with $3.2 million in economic impact.

“This was an exciting year for sports in Huntsville and the impact it had on the community,” said Mark Russell, executive director of the Huntsville Sports Commission in the press release. “We were fortunate to host a number of memorable events that elevated Huntsville’s profile, while bringing in significant dollars to our hospitality community and look forward to more growth in the coming year.”

Over the course of the year, sports tourism produced more than 76,000 hotel room nights and generated more than $3.8 million in taxes for the city. Some of the highlights include:

