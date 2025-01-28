Report: ALEA investigating more than 200 crashes from major winter storm

A new report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) shows state troopers are investigating hundreds of crashes on the road and motor assists that happened over a three-day period.

The volume of incidences took place during the recent major winter storm that hit Alabama. The system impacted communities across central and southern portions of the state from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23.

During this period, ALEA Troopers investigated a total of 216 traffic crashes where weather conditions were a factor, according to the report from the agency. Additionally, officials responded to 712 calls for assistance relating to traffic accidents and stranded motorists.

ALEA says these numbers reflect the urgency of the situation and underscore the importance of responsible driving behavior during adverse weather.

“Road safety can never be overstated, especially during extreme weather events such as snowstorms,” said ALEA’s Department of Public Safety Director, Colonel Jonathan Archer in a press release. “We ask all motorists to remain alert, reduce speed, buckle up, and exercise patience when navigating inclement weather. It’s crucial for the safety of themselves and others on the road.”

ALEA reports one fatality occurred during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County on Jan. 21. Weather conditions were a factor in the crash.

A one-year-old child and another adult were injured during the same crash and transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family who lost a loved one that day. We are also praying for a speedy recovery for the child and individual who were both injured,” ALEA Secretary Hal Secretary Taylor said in the same press release. “Despite weather conditions, we encourage everyone to heed safety messages and obey Alabama’s traffic laws at all times. Everyone can do their part in making the roadways safer for all.”