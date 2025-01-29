Mobile holds dedication of Isom Clemon Civil Rights Memorial Park

After years of collaborative planning and effort, representatives from the City of Mobile, Mobile County, local nonprofits and the Clemon family are celebrating the dedication of the Isom Clemon Civil Rights Memorial Park in downtown Mobile.

The park is tribute to the legacy of Isom Clemon. It's located at 520 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., directly across from the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Local 1410, which was a key meeting place in Mobile during the Civil Rights era and an organization Clemon led for years.

Isom Clemon Civil Rights Memorial Park features improved seating, new sidewalks, enhanced landscaping, new lighting, and a unique play area designed with input from children at nearby Florence Howard Elementary School.

It also features multiple public art installations, including:

A bronze Statue of Isom Clemon

This 8-foot-9-inch bronze statue, accompanied by educational relief plaques, honors Isom Clemon’s contributions to African American labor in Mobile and his pivotal role in the local Civil Rights movement.

The statue was created by Steven Whyte Sculpture Studios following a nationwide contest overseen by the Mobile Arts Council.

The Guardian of Labor, Liberty, and Love

This stainless-steel sculpture, created by local artists Charles Smith and Frank Ledbetter, commemorates the men and women of ILA Local 1410.

Inspired by African textiles and symbols, it represents the efforts of ILA members to be respected for their labor, to achieve true liberty, and to share their love of life with all people. It was commissioned by the Rotary Club of Mobile and Main Street Mobile.

The City of Mobile reports more than $1.4 million was recently invested into the park.

This was made possible through a collaborative effort with the city, the Mobile County Commission, the Downtown Mobile Alliance and the Rotary Club of Mobile.