Sen. Tuberville applauds Trump’s cabinet picks amid Senate hearings
Three of President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks prepared to face skepticism and intense grilling from Democratic senators during their confirmation hearings Thursday. Many lawmakers, including Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, are in support of the Commander in Chief's selections.
Here's what's going on:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s second hearing: Kennedy will have the second of two confirmation hearings for his Health and Human Services Secretary nomination. He will appear before the Health Committee a day after his hearing before the Finance Committee.
Tulsi Gabbard for DNI Secretary: Gabbard, Trump’s pick to be director of national intelligence, is expected to face tough questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee over past comments about Russia and a 2017 visit with Syria’s now-deposed leader.
- Kash Patel’s hearing: Patel, Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, will likely encounter deeply skeptical questioning from Democratic senators Thursday about his loyalty to the president and stated desire to overhaul the bureau.
Sen. Tuberville credits Kennedy for his family’s decision to not vaccinate granddaughter. He was one of two Republican senators who used the word ‘pincushion’ to describe kids who get full slates of recommended vaccines. He praised Kennedy for raising questions about the number of vaccines children get.
“I’ll have my first granddaughter in the next couple of weeks, and my son and his wife have done their research about vaccines and she’s not going to be a pincushion. We’re not going to allow that to happen. You brought that up,” said Sen. Tuberville.
“As a father of six, when my kids come out from getting their vaccines, they look like a freaking pincushion,” added Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.
