Sen. Tuberville applauds Trump’s cabinet picks amid Senate hearings

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press,
Baillee Majors
Published January 30, 2025 at 5:00 PM CST
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd during the Georgia vs. Alabama football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
/
AP
Three of President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks prepared to face skepticism and intense grilling from Democratic senators during their confirmation hearings Thursday. Many lawmakers, including Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, are in support of the Commander in Chief's selections.

Here's what's going on:

Sen. Tuberville credits Kennedy for his family’s decision to not vaccinate granddaughter. He was one of two Republican senators who used the word ‘pincushion’ to describe kids who get full slates of recommended vaccines. He praised Kennedy for raising questions about the number of vaccines children get.

“I’ll have my first granddaughter in the next couple of weeks, and my son and his wife have done their research about vaccines and she’s not going to be a pincushion. We’re not going to allow that to happen. You brought that up,” said Sen. Tuberville.

“As a father of six, when my kids come out from getting their vaccines, they look like a freaking pincushion,” added Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.

Read more on President Donald Trump’s cabinet confirmation hearings here.

