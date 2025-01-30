Voting rights, reproductive justice, legal reform: ACLU of Alabama releases legislative agenda

The 2025 Legislative Session for the State of Alabama begins on Feb. 4. The ACLU of Alabama says its goal this year is to expand and defend the rights of residents with lawmakers in the Statehouse.

The nonpartisan organization is dedicated to protecting and strengthening the civil rights and liberties of all Alabamians. The nonprofit is sticking to its mission with the release of its Legislative Agenda. Priorities for 2025 include:

Defending the Right to Vote

The organization is calling for consistent support for voter registration— and bringing early voting in Alabama. The union is also asking to expanded assistance for absentee ballot voters that are blind, disabled or unable to read and write.

Fighting for Criminal Legal Reform

The ACLU of Alabama is calling for the end the death penalty and "to hold the Parole Board accountable." There is also an ask for accountability from the Alabama Department of Corrections. The nonprofit is also lobbying to allow incarcerated individuals that are up for parole virtually attend their own hearings.

Ensuring Reproductive Justice

Support for midwives and birthing centers to expand maternal healthcare is part of the agenda for the nonprofit. The ACLU of Alabama is also asking for the guaranteed right of someone to make their own reproductive decisions— and for presumptive eligibility for pregnant people under Medicaid.

Protecting First Amendment Rights

The nonprofit is lobbying to defend a teacher’s and student’s right to learn and share— and to protect libraries as spaces for educational purpose and librarians from criminalization. The ACLU of Alabama is also asking for "equity for all Alabamians, free from discrimination."

Read more on the nonprofit's Legislative Agenda here. Those interested can check out ACLU Alabama's Lege Action Hub for bill tracker information and resources to contact local lawmakers.

The nonprofit is also holding a community teach-in known as “Werk The Lege” on Saturday, Feb. 15.