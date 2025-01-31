Alabama women's basketball drops second straight game at Kentucky

The No. 22 Alabama women's basketball team is regrouping after dropping back-to-back games. The Crimson Tide fell to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington with a final score of 65-56 on Thursday. The team previously lost to Vanderbilt over the weekend.

Last night, Sarah Ashlee Barker led the Crimson Tide (17-5, 4-4 SEC) against Kentucky with 22 points, while also grabbing seven rebounds and blocking two shots, according to RollTide.com.

Zaay Green scored 14 points and dished out five assists to mark her 18th game of the season in double figures— and Essence Cody led the way on defense recording a career-high five steals while adding eight points, six rebounds and one block, reports the sports outlet.

On the other side, Georgia Amoore scored eight of her 16 points in the third quarter, and Clara Strack had a double-double.

Amoore shot 6 of 16 from the floor and made two from distance to go with nine assists. Strack finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for her 10th double-double.

Amelia Hassett added 11 points and Dazia Lawrence had 10 for Kentucky (18-2, 7-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won 11 of its last 12 games.

"I definitely think that we learned a few things," head coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. "I thought overall, we did a really good job on Georgia [Amoore], but where we did not do well is that we had too many people standing and watching. I know she was three-of-four at half. We watched all three clips and tried to teach...

We've got to do a better job defensively in some other positions and make catches harder and to be more physical. We'll learn a lot from this, and I think hopefully getting a chance in the SEC tournament we can correct some things.”

Kentucky had its largest lead, 63-46, with 5:44 to play. The Wildcats play at No. 13 Oklahoma on Sunday.

Alabama, which has lost three of its last four games, hosts Georgia on Sunday. Tipoff between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs is set for 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.