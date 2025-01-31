Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps is in Selma through Feb. 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Enter to win Montgomery Symphony Tickets Here.

Alabama women's basketball drops second straight game at Kentucky

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press,
Baillee Majors
Published January 31, 2025 at 8:56 AM CST
Alabama Athletics

The No. 22 Alabama women's basketball team is regrouping after dropping back-to-back games. The Crimson Tide fell to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington with a final score of 65-56 on Thursday. The team previously lost to Vanderbilt over the weekend.

Last night, Sarah Ashlee Barker led the Crimson Tide (17-5, 4-4 SEC) against Kentucky with 22 points, while also grabbing seven rebounds and blocking two shots, according to RollTide.com.

Zaay Green scored 14 points and dished out five assists to mark her 18th game of the season in double figures— and Essence Cody led the way on defense recording a career-high five steals while adding eight points, six rebounds and one block, reports the sports outlet.

On the other side, Georgia Amoore scored eight of her 16 points in the third quarter, and Clara Strack had a double-double.

Amoore shot 6 of 16 from the floor and made two from distance to go with nine assists. Strack finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for her 10th double-double.

Amelia Hassett added 11 points and Dazia Lawrence had 10 for Kentucky (18-2, 7-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won 11 of its last 12 games.

"I definitely think that we learned a few things," head coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. "I thought overall, we did a really good job on Georgia [Amoore], but where we did not do well is that we had too many people standing and watching. I know she was three-of-four at half. We watched all three clips and tried to teach...

We've got to do a better job defensively in some other positions and make catches harder and to be more physical. We'll learn a lot from this, and I think hopefully getting a chance in the SEC tournament we can correct some things.”

Kentucky had its largest lead, 63-46, with 5:44 to play. The Wildcats play at No. 13 Oklahoma on Sunday.

Alabama, which has lost three of its last four games, hosts Georgia on Sunday. Tipoff between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs is set for 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Tags
News women's college basketballAlabama basketballAlabama Crimson TideCrimson TideSoutheastern ConferencesecNCAA
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate