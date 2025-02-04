Applications being accepted for 2025 Citizens' Academy in Auburn

Applications are open in the city of Auburn for the 2025 Class of the Auburn Citizens’ Academy.

The seven-month program is billed as giving residents a closer look at how their local government operates. This, as well as providing an opportunity for connection with fellow community members and city staff across all departments.

Participants of the academy will get a behind-the-scenes view of things like the water treatment process, the ins and outs of municipal court and Auburn’s traffic control center.

Citizens’ Academy gives Auburn residents the opportunity to learn about each of the city’s departments through tours, presentations and conversations with those who help make Auburn the vibrant community you know it to be.

The Class of 2025 will meet monthly beginning in March and ending in September. Those who apply should be able to commit to attending the majority, if not all, of the sessions.

The program is open to all Auburn residents who are at least 19 years old. Space is limited, and all applicants will be notified of the status of their applications in March.

2025 Program Schedule:



Session 1: Thursday, March 20

Session 2: Tuesday, April 22

Session 3: Wednesday, May 14

Session 4: Thursday, June 26

Session 5: Thursday, July 17

Session 6: Thursday, Aug. 21

Session 7: Thursday, Sept. 25

Apply online at auburnalabama.org/academies. Applications will be open through Friday, Feb. 21.