Huntsville's Cosmo predicts an early spring at annual Ground Dog Day event

Spring might be closer than you think... at least, that's the prediction from Cosmo, a hound mix in Huntsville.

He revealed is forecast at the fourth annual Ground Dog Day celebration at Huntsville Animal Services. Cosmo's prediction aligns with an earlier prediction by Sand Mountain Sam, but it differed from Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast of continued winter.

City of Huntsville

The hound chose the “Early Spring” bowl at the event, versus the “More Winter” bowl. While the display is cute, the Ground Dog Day celebration in the Rocket City is more than just for fun— it’s billed as a chance to raise awareness about adoptable pets, said John Fischer, Director of Huntsville Animal Services.

The event also previewed a special Valentine’s Week adoption promotion, offering most adult animals for a $14 fee the week of Feb. 10-15.

Additionally, the Ground Dog Day celebration highlighted the Kisses & Kibble drive-thru pet food pantry, which will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 pm. The pantry provides one free bag of pet food per household to those in need.

Fischer emphasized that Cosmo’s annual prediction draws attention to the shelter’s ongoing efforts, which extend beyond providing safe shelter for lost or abandoned pets. The shelter also offers resources for pet owners, including medical, behavioral and food assistance, to help animals stay in their homes.

“Helping pets stay with their families is a big part of our mission,” Fischer said. “We provide support to keep animals healthy, happy and at home.”

Mayor Tommy Battle echoed this sentiment, using the event to encourage responsible pet ownership and the importance of spaying and neutering.

“Spaying and neutering is vital for controlling the pet population and improving your pet’s behavior and health,” he said. “Every animal adopted from our shelter is spayed or neutered before going to its new home, and we also offer spay and neuter assistance through local clinics.”

Each pet adopted from Huntsville Animal Services is spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and treated with flea and tick prevention. Pets also receive a City license and a free bag of pet food while supplies last.

The shelter is open:

—Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

—Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

—Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, call 256-883-3782, or follow them on Facebook.