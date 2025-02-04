National Bird-Feeding month kicks off in America

February kicks off National Bird-Feeding Month in America, including in Alabama.

According to the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, 95% of bird watching is done from the comfort of home. Winter is an important time to stock bird feeders while many natural food sources may have thinned out.

To attract different bird species, it’s important to provide a feeding stations and seeds that fits their feeding niche.

Ground feeding birds prefer a table-like feeder. A hopper or tube feeder works best for birds that source food from shrubs and trees. Birds such as robins, bluebirds, waxwings and mockingbirds will benefit from a few raisins, cranberries or currents that were soaked overnight in water.

By storing your bird seed in a metal container in a cool dry place and washing the feeders twice a year, you can prevent disease.

While feeding wildlife can be fun to watch, it’s best to protect your bird feeder from squirrels and chipmunks by using a five-foot pole with a cone shape baffle that is at least 17 inches.

Locate the pole feeder at least 10 feet from the nearest tree shrub or structure. Keeping cats indoors will help protect the bird population since cats kill millions of birds annually.

If you are having success with birding, consider reporting during The Great Backyard Bird Count Feb. 14 through 17. It is a citizen science program that helps scientist better understand global bird populations before the start of migration. Learn more here.