Birmingham Public Library celebrating Black History Month with 70 programs

February marks Black History Month in the United States, including here in Alabama. However, the month-long celebration wasn't always celebrated for the entire month.

Black History Month, formerly known as Negro History Week, was created by Carter G. Woodson in 1926.

According to the National Museum of African American History & Culture, Woodson, a historian and author best known for his 1933 book "The Miseducation of the Negro," was the second Black person to receive a doctorate degree from Harvard University.

He began advocating for the scientific study of Black life and culture and in 1915, Woodson founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH). This organization was focused on making Black history accessible to a larger audience.

Woodson created Negro History Week in 1926 to ensure that children were being exposed to and learning about Black history in school. He chose the second week in February to commemorate the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas.

In 1976, 50 years after the first celebration of Negro History Week, Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month as a national celebration. To learn more about the history of Black History Month, visit the ASNLH website.

To commemorate the month-long celebration the Birmingham Public Library system is hosting a total of 70 programs related to Black History Month.

Events include event like:

—DNA testing for African ethnicities on Feb. 19

—Black History Scavenger Hunt from Feb. 24 until Feb. 28

—Grab N’ Go creativity kits with African American artist Jacob Lawrence from Feb. 24 until Feb. 28.

To view the full list of events hosted by Birmingham Public Library, click here.