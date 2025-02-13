Birmingham selects partners to help lead safe sleep pilot program for the unhoused

The City of Birmingham has approved and announced the selection of Faith Chapel Care Center and Urban Alchemy to aid the city’s safe sleep pilot program for its chronically unhoused residents.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, chronically unhoused people are those who have "experienced homelessness for at least a year — or repeatedly — while struggling with a disabling condition such as a serious mental illness, substance use disorder, or physical disability."

According to a press release from the city, the Home For All initiative will provide specially designed micro-shelters and supportive wraparound services to address the challenges created by the intersection of poverty, mental illness, addiction and homelessness.

“This will be life-changing for many of our unhoused residents,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin in a press release. “These partners have a proven record of supporting unhoused residents and helping them get on a path toward sustainable homeownership. Everyone deserves a safe place to sleep and a safe place to call their own. We are committed to playing a part in helping to make that happen for those who need it.”

Faith Chapel Care Center, which is located downtown, will receive $1.19 million to operate up to 15 micro-shelters.

The organization is currently a hub for people experiencing homelessness, providing limited medical services, free showers and laundry services as well as a computer room and referral services.

The City of Birmingham said as part of the Home For All initiative, Faith Chapel Care Center will provide homeless outreach, case management, mailing addresses, counseling sessions, recovery meetings, independent living skills training and day shelter, including access to laundry and shower facilities.

Urban Alchemy will receive $1.5 million for operating costs for up to two sites for a combined 30 to 60 micro-shelters. They are a social enterprise nonprofit that provides career pathways for formerly incarcerated individuals.

Their vision is to create a “Wellness Village” housing model that includes an intentionally designed site and landscaping that creates a peaceful, safe environment for the residents, a service-rich program model with care coordination. Currently, they provide services across the country.

As part of the Home For All program, Urban Alchemy will provide care coordinators to monitor progress, make referrals, provide counseling and offer other assistance; providing support groups, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, social events, classes and other activities; and providing transportation to unhoused citizens.

“This is our opportunity as a city to demonstrate how important all of our residents are all across the spectrum,” said Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas, director of community development in a press release. “Our most vulnerable residents in the housing space are those who are experiencing homelessness. This program allows us to meet people where they are and provide the services that are needed for healthy, viable, and sustainable housing long term.”

The city has been working with Pallet Shelter, the leader in rapid response shelter villages, to create private, lockable sleeping units that feature a heating and cooling system and desk.

These micro-shelters will be congregated in safe, private communities. Each can be assembled in under an hour and at a fraction of the cost of traditional homeless shelters.

The next phase in the Home For All initiative is to secure the sites for the micro-shelters. Faith Chapel’s downtown location will serve as the site for their micro-shelters and the process to identify the right site for the Urban Alchemy shelters is underway. Once the location is determined, it will be presented to the city council for approval.

Home for All is just one part of the city’s overall vision to create home options for all Birmingham residents.

There are several affordable home development projects in the works across the city, from Shadowbrook to Woodlawn as well as programs for down payment assistance, lead abatement and critical repairs.

Specifically related to Birmingham’s unhoused population, the city previously supported construction of a new Firehouse Shelter facility with $1 million, and AIDS Alabama Way Station facility for youth with $1.3 million.

Each year, the Department of Community Development provides more than $800,000 in federal grants to support emergency shelter and public service providers who assist individuals experiencing homelessness.

The city has also partnered with Jimmie Hale Mission and other community providers to open a warming station in order to increase bed space for those needing a warm place to stay during sub-freezing weather.

To learn more about the City of Birmingham's safe sleep pilot program, visit their website here.