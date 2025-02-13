Tree seedling giveaway to take place at Tuscaloosa River Market for Arbor Week

Arbor Week celebrations are kicking into high gear in Tuscaloosa. Through a partnership with the Alabama Forestry Commission, The Westervelt Company and Alabama Power the City of Tuscaloosa will give out over 2,000 bare root tree and containerized seedlings in honor of the week-long celebration.

Arbor Week is an extension of the Arbor Day holiday. The celebration first started in America on April 10, 1872. However, Alabama didn't sign its first Arbor Day proclamation until 1877.

The traditional proclamation continued until 1975 when Birmingham Beautification Board, the State Garden Club, the Alabama Forestry Commission and the State Board of Education and State Legislature to pass an act making the entire last full week of February Arbor Week.

The tree seedling giveaway will be held at the Tuscaloosa River Market on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 7 a.m. until supplies run out.

Seedlings of several different tree species will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Due to expected high demand, attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

The event will also include the opportunity to learn tree planting tips and proper tree placement.

Seedling types will include:



Loblolly pine

Southern crab apple

Eastern redbud

White dogwood

Persimmon

Red maple

Pecan

For more information, please call the non emergency hotline, Tuscaloosa 311.