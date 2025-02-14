No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide host No. 1 Auburn Tigers in SEC showdown

GAME INFO:

Auburn Tigers (22-2, 10-1 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (21-3, 10-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -1.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE:

Top-ranked Auburn visits No. 2 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are 10-1 on their home court. Alabama has a 20-3 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers are 10-1 against SEC opponents. Auburn scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 17.1 points per game.

Alabama averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Mark Sears is averaging 17.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johni Broome is averaging 18.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Tigers. Miles Kelly is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 89.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.