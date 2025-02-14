Severe weather weekend: Alabama to see storms, damaging winds, possible tornadoes

Alabama meteorologists are warning about severe storms coming to the Yellowhammer State this weekend. Heavy rain, damaging winds and possible tornadoes are in the forecast from Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

With the incoming inclement weather, experts are stressing that Alabamians need to remain "weather aware," as some of the more extreme thunderstorms could be life threatening.

Residents are being urged to have access to overnight weather alerts. This can be done through a cell phone and by using different weather apps.

Experts say a NOAA Weather Radio is also a good option, which connects to the NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards. The nationwide network of radio stations broadcast continuous weather information directly from the nearest National Weather Service office 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Those interested can also sign up for Wireless Emergency Alerts by clicking here. Tornado warnings, flash flood warnings and several other high-end warnings will go direct to wireless users in an affected county automatically if their device is compatible.

WVUA 23 Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott shared the following forecast report on the TV news outlet's website ahead of the severe weather weekend to help residents prepare for the storms and keep safe:

"Our local weather is going to make some big change over the next 24 to 36 hours, so hang on!

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Alabama in a risk. An Enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) covers a good chunk of west Alabama, with a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for much of central Alabama.

A line of strong to severe storms will move into northwest Alabama sometime around 9pm Saturday night, then quickly race east. The line will be running out of the best instability, but there should be enough to continue the risk of damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes.

Typically, in this setup, any tornadoes will be brief and generally the EF-0 to EF-1 type. That being said even an EF-0 is dangerous! Take all warnings serious.

The main risk will be damaging winds of 60mph to 70mph as the line passes through. The intense part of the line will only last around 30 minutes in one spot before moving to your east.

Rain will then continue for an hour or two before coming to an end as well. See the time-line on the map. Given this is an overnight threat, make sure you have a way to receive warnings."

The NWS offers a Weather Safety Guideline as a resource for residents to use during violent storms and tornadoes. The weather service advises that most important things to remember are:



GET IN - If you are outside, get inside. If you're already inside, get as far into the middle of the building as possible.

GET DOWN - Get underground if possible. If you cannot, go to the lowest floor possible.

COVER UP - Flying and falling debris are a storm's number one killer. Use pillows, blankets, coats, helmets, etc. to cover up and protect your head and body from flying debris.

As for next week, Alabama *could* see more winter weather and/or snow. Right now, National Weather Service says it's a "wait and see" situation, with more details and forecast models to be released in the coming days.