Huntsville to open warming centers as below freezing temperatures approach

Winter weather and freezing temperatures are back in Alabama.

This comes as the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the Huntsville area will drop into the teens overnight Wednesday and Thursday nights.

As the dangerously cold temperatures approach, the City of Huntsville and other local organizations will open warming centers for the community.

The city is working with local partners to open warming centers at the following locations:



Huntsville Transit will provide free rides to and from the warming centers. Transit operates Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Huntsville Police will also transport individuals to the warming centers outside of Huntsville Transit operating hours. To request a ride, please call HPD’s non-emergency phone number, 256-722-7100.