Huntsville to open warming centers as below freezing temperatures approach
Winter weather and freezing temperatures are back in Alabama.
This comes as the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the Huntsville area will drop into the teens overnight Wednesday and Thursday nights.
As the dangerously cold temperatures approach, the City of Huntsville and other local organizations will open warming centers for the community.
The city is working with local partners to open warming centers at the following locations:
- Community Warming Center – The Livin’ Room (2820 Governors Drive SW): Open Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. to Friday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. Call Community Development at 256-427-5400 or email Rosie Veal-Eby, Church of the Nativity, at rvealeby@nativity-hsv.org.
- First Stop (206 Stokes St.): Open overnight Wednesday and Thursday nights in addition to regular hours Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 256-533-3391.
- Downtown Rescue Mission (1400 Evangel Drive NW): Open 24/7. Call 256-536-2441.
- Salvation Army (305 Seminole Drive SW): Open Monday-Sunday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Call 256-536-9147.
Huntsville Transit will provide free rides to and from the warming centers. Transit operates Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Huntsville Police will also transport individuals to the warming centers outside of Huntsville Transit operating hours. To request a ride, please call HPD’s non-emergency phone number, 256-722-7100.