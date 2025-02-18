Rain and winter weather moving into Alabama as NWS surveys tornado damage

Mutiple weather events in Alabama are being reported across the state, with residents being reminded to stay "weather aware."

The National Weather Service (NWS) is surveying tornado damage across multiple Alabama counties. This comes as local meteorologists are cautioning Alabamians about incoming colder temperature and icy conditions.

A winter weather advisory is now in place for North Alabama beginning at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and ending at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are all expected during this time period.

Light rain will overspread the area tonight with low to medium chances for a wintry mix and light snowfall or ice accumulation across far northern portions of the area. ❄️ Expect slick roadways in the Advisory area tomorrow morning with precipitation ending by midday. #alwx pic.twitter.com/NLOfsKBj7V — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) February 18, 2025

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 10 to 15 degrees. Winter precipitation is predicted to cover certain areas, including North Alabama beginning around midnight on Wednesday.

WVUA 23 Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott shared the following forecast report on the TV news outlet's website ahead of the incoming inclement weather to help residents prepare for the storms and keep safe:

"Rain will spread into west Alabama tonight, generally after 11pm, with rain amounts light across the area. To the north of Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, rain may mix with snow or change over to all snow for some areas.

The National Weather Service has expanded the winter weather advisory south to include in west Alabama... Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Marion and Winston County.

The best chance of snow accumulation will be generally near or north of a line from Vernon to Fayette to Jasper. Snow accumulations will remain generally near or under 1/2" and this could lead to some icy travel Wednesday morning.

The best chance of the wintry precip will happen in those areas listed will be between 11pm tonight and 7am Wednesday morning.

For cities like Reform, Tuscaloosa and Birmingham points south, this is expected to be a cold rain."

The rain, arctic temperature and possible snow come as the Nations Weather Service (NWS) surveys tornado damage across multiple Alabama counties.

NWS Birmingham posted to X on Feb. 17, "NWS meteorologists were out surveying damage again today and confirmed two more EF1 tornadoes, in Macon and Tallapoosa Counties. This is in addition to the EF1 tornado in Hale and Perry Counties surveyed yesterday. Additional storm surveys will probably be needed this week."