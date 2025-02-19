Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen announces he'll run for lieutenant governor

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, who championed the state’s withdrawal from a voter registration partnership that became a target of some Republicans, announced Tuesday that he is running for lieutenant governor in 2026.

“My track record is crystal clear and I will stand up against any efforts to impose a liberal agenda on our society, our children and our businesses,” Allen, a Republican, said in a statement released by his campaign.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth cannot run for again because of term limits. He is considering a run for governor.

After being elected as secretary of state, Allen withdrew Alabama from the Electronic Registration Information Center, citing privacy concerns.

ERIC was a multistate effort to fight voter fraud Several Republican-led states cut ties with the group. Allen replaced it with the Alabama Voter Integrity Database and announced agreements with several states to share information.

As secretary of state, Allen backed a new law that put restrictions on assistance with absentee ballot requests that made it a felony to pay someone to distribute or collect applications. His office also backed legislation that expanded the list of felonies that cause a person to lose their voting rights in Alabama.

Allen served in in the Alabama House of Representative for one term. He also served as the probate judge of Pike County for 10 years.

As a lawmaker Allen sponsored legislation that made it a felony to provide gender-affirming medications, such as hormones, to transgender minors.

Allen was one of several probate judges who — after judges struck down state bans on same-sex marriage — stopped issuing marriage licenses altogether to avoid issuing the licenses to gay couples. The state later changed the marriage license process.

The state primaries are in May of next year.