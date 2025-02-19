Huntsville Museum of Art to temporarily close for HVAC system upgrade

An Alabama attraction will soon close its doors, just for a little bit, while undergoing a facelift.

The Huntsville Museum of Art will temporarily close its doors from March 2 through June 2025. During this time, a state-of-the-art HVAC system will be installed.

A posting on the museum's website says the upgrade is crucial and highlights the facility's dedication to protecting its priceless artworks and ensuring that visitors have the best possible experience.

"This investment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to preserving the artistic treasures that make our museum a cultural cornerstone of Huntsville," Madkour said in the posting.

"We understand the temporary closure may be an inconvenience, but we are confident this upgrade will enhance the museum experience for years to come. We appreciate your patience and support during this important transition."

Controlling temperature and humidity is vital for preserving the treasures that inspire and connect the community, the museum stresses. The new system is meant to help maintain an environment where art, history and culture can flourish for generations to come.

Although this is a temporary pause, the museum says it's looking forward to the future. The space will reopen in June with a refreshed space, eager to welcome visitors back to the art they cherish.

HSVMuseum.org

Here's how to stay connected with the Huntsville Museum of Art during the temporary shutdown:

