Mayor of Atmore retires after 24 years of service

After 24 years of service to the City of Atmore, Mayor Jim Staff has announced his retirement, effective at the end of this May.

Prior to being elected Mayor in August 2012, Staff served as a member of the Atmore City Council from 2000 to 2012. He has been a steadfast leader, guiding Atmore through significant growth and development during his tenure.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Atmore," said Staff in a press release. "This city holds a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the support of our residents, city officials, and community partners over the years. However, the time has come for me to step down and spend more time with my family."

Mayor Staff has served the city in various capacities before becoming mayor, contributing to Atmore's economic development, infrastructure improvements and community initiatives.

"Mayor Staff's leadership has left a lasting impact on the city, and his retirement marks the end of an era for Atmore," said Council Chair Pro Tem Shawn Lassiter in the press release.

Under Alabama law, the Atmore City Council will appoint an interim mayor to serve the remainder of Mayor Staff's term.

Members of the staff expressed their gratitude to Mayor Jim Staff for his years of service and commitment to the community.

"Working alongside Mayor Staff and his dedicated staff for the past 12 years has been an honor,” said City Clerk Becca Smith in a statement. “Their commitment to serving our community has been inspiring. I appreciate his team's collaboration, hard work, and leadership, and I wish Mayor Staff all the best in his future endeavors."

Plans for a public event honoring Mayor Staff and his contributions will be announced soon.