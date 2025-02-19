NASA workers in Huntsville watching and waiting on possible job cuts

Published reports indicate there may have been a reprieve at NASA. Probationary workers, including those at Alabama’s Marshall Space Center, were bracing for job cuts. The websites ARS Technica and NASA watch say mass firings have not yet occurred and there’s no clear reason for the delay. The Marshall Space Flight Center told reporters the only actin taking place is the White House buyout. NASA’s acting administrator told the agency’s staffers to be ready for a reduction in force in the coming months.

Currently and nationally, A federal judge has refused to immediately block billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency from accessing government data systems or participating in worker layoffs. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Tuesday that there isn't evidence of the kind of grave legal harm that would justify a temporary restraining order. The Trump administration has maintained that layoffs are coming from agency heads, and it asserted that Musk isn't directly running DOGE's day-to-day operations. The decision came in a lawsuit filed by 14 Democratic states challenging DOGE's authority to access sensitive government data.

JFK Presidential Library in Boston says it closed due to federal layoffs

After the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston abruptly closed Tuesday afternoon with a sign on its door blaming an "executive order," the library said the closure was due to federal layoffs.

"The sudden dismissal of federal employees at the JFK Library forced the museum to close today," the library said in a statement. "As the Foundation that supports the JFK Library, we are devastated by this news and will continue to support our colleagues and the Library."

The library's website says it will reopen Wednesday.

US Catholic bishops are suing Trump administration for halt in funding for refugee settlement. Catholic bishops have sued the Trump administration over its abrupt halt to funding of refugee resettlement, calling the action unlawful and harmful to newly arrived refugees and to the nation's largest private resettlement program.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops says the administration, by withholding millions even for reimbursements of costs incurred before the sudden cut-off of funding, violates various laws and the constitutional provision giving the power of the purse to Congress, which already approved the funding.

The conference's Migration and Refugee Services has sent layoff notices to 50 workers, more than half its staff, with additional cuts expected in local Catholic Charities offices that partner with the national office, the lawsuit said.

"The Catholic Church always works to uphold the common good of all and promote the dignity of the human person, especially the most vulnerable among us," said Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the USCCB. "That includes the unborn, the poor, the stranger, the elderly and infirm, and migrants." The funding suspension prevents the church from doing so, he said.