Zoo Weekend spring fundraiser returns to Montgomery

Spring activities will be kicking into high gear soon in Montgomery. The Montgomery Zoo is preparing to transform into a massive carnival experience for the annual Spring fundraiser, Zoo Weekend.

The two-day fundraising event is filled with family-friendly entertainment, games, rides, and so much more. Zoo Weekend will take place on Saturday, March 1, and Sunday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Museum.

Zoo Weekend has been a beloved tradition for generations, offering guests the chance to enjoy live entertainment, children’s activities, animal presentations, and more. Proceeds from this event will support the Zoo’s new Reptile exhibit.

During Zoo Weekend, we have two different stages featuring performances from local artists, school groups, and cultural performers.

Entertainment on the Main Stage is provided by Cumulus Broadcasting Media and will feature local artists: Erica Burke, Denali Massif, Mackenzie Battaglia, Lilia & Bruno, Nameless, and Reese Graydon.

Entertainment on the Jaguar Stage is provided by Redland Elementary School, Dream Makers Dance, Charlena the Soulful Psalmist, Montgomery Zoo Education Department, US Yoshukai Karate, Tiger Park, and the Montgomery Jazz Recreators.

Additional activities include visiting with Montgomery’s finest fire and police departments as well as getting to know the Montgomery Zoo’s animal ambassadors.

You can purchase tickets for all games and inflatables, catch a ride on the train or skylift, and even grab some delicious food available from local vendors.

Food vendors available during Zoo Weekend include: Woody’s Italian Ice, Top Notch BBQ, La Raza, Roger’s Eatery, Metro Eatery’s Fork in the Road, Overlook Café, Montgomery Zoo’s Walking Tacos and more.

Guests have the opportunity to donate directly to animal conservation efforts through the purchase of food, drinks, or animal art under the Montgomery Zoo’s Conservation Tent.

Our animal care staff will be providing “walking tacos” and a diverse selection of beer and wine alongside a variety of animal artwork. All purchases at this tent go directly towards animal conservation funds.

Starting March 1 through March 31 we will be offering a discount on Zoo Memberships making Zoo Weekend the perfect time to join or renew. Special rates start at just $70 and the memberships last for 12 months.

Zoo Weekend requires hundreds of volunteers to assist with games, rides, ticket sales, and guest services.

Volunteers must register in advance and can choose from morning, afternoon, or full-day shifts. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Volunteers aged 12-19 must have parental consent.

For more information about Zoo Weekend including ticket prices, visit the Montgomery Zoo website.