Alabama Kids Count Data Book released: Emphasis on children’s economic security

VOICES for Alabama’s Children released the 2024 Alabama Kids Count Data Book (Data Book) today, emphasizing the critical role economic security has in all aspects of children’s lives. It especially highlights the more than 200,000 Alabama children at risk of enduring the long-term detrimental effects of poverty.

“The state has improved in some child well-being data points, yet child poverty has remained unchanged for the last 20 years,” said Apreill Hartsfield, Alabama Kids Count director for VOICES for Alabama’s Children’s.

“While poverty doesn’t define a child, it can create huge obstacles that make escaping poverty extremely challenging. Our latest Alabama Kids Count Data Book provides context for some key factors contributing to the state’s persistently high child poverty rate.”

No single data can fully capture a child's well-being, but factors like economic security play a significant role in their growth and development.

Disparities in income, race, ethnicity, and community can lead to poverty and limit a child’s opportunities. Families are diverse, and their financial situations vary greatly. As a result, economic security means different things for different families. However, access to affordable essential resources is vital for everyone.

“Research indicates that the level of a family's economic security is a strong predictor of a child's future success,” said Rhonda Mann, executive director of VOICES for Alabama’s Children’s.

“By adopting smart policies based on research and data and continuing to invest in programs that are working, we can help families gain financial stability so that they can provide the resources their children need to succeed and one day carry on our legacy.”

The Data Book notes some initiatives in the state that have helped improve child well-being, including the Alabama Literacy and Numeracy Acts and the Alabama Juvenile Justice Act, which could be linked to the 61.4% decline in Youth Incarcerations since the Act was implemented and a two-percentage-point drop in the Juvenile Violent Crime Court Referral Rate at 4.3 in 2023 compared to 6.4 (per 1,000 youth 10-17 years old) in 2013.

Yet, the rise in the child death rate (an increase from 22.3 per 100,000 children in 2012 to 25.1 per 100,000 in 2022) and the increased number of preventable teen deaths (179 in 2022 compared to 175 in 2012) calls for better approaches to address the problems.

The leading cause of preventable deaths for children and youth in Alabama is firearm incidents. Supporting firearm safety policies and investing in social resources like community nonprofits, jobs programs, and education fosters long-term community safety.

The Data Book highlights the Alabama Network of Family Resource Centers (ANFRC) as a resource that is working in Alabama. The statewide coalition of 24 nonprofit agencies and programs serves 47 Alabama counties, offering services to protect children and strengthen families. This work empowers caregivers and parents to make informed decisions and enhances financial maturity.

“The Alabama Kids Count data shows that while every family is unique, many face common challenges affecting children's health, safety, and education, often due to barriers to economic security,” said Joan Witherspoon-Norris, executive director of the Alabama Network of Family Resource Centers.

“Our desire is for every Alabama family to thrive and to be supported by a community that is empowered to foster growth. The Alabama Network of Family Resource Centers is dedicated to partnering with local communities to drive positive change through collaboration, advocating for high-quality family support and policies that strengthen our society.”

One of ANFRC’s member organizations is the Autauga County Family Support Center.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life for children and families in the River Region through education, advocacy and employment,” said Merrill Carroll, executive director of the Autauga County Family Support Center.

“We recognize that the collective strength of a community far surpasses the efforts of individuals working in isolation. So, while we strive to help families become self-sufficient, we also rely on our community partners and the collaborative efforts of family resource centers throughout the state to make the biggest impact in the lives of the families we serve locally.”

View and download the 2024 Alabama Kids Count Data Book online at www.alavoices.org.